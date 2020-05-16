Celine Dion : his moving message, four years after the death of René Angélil

Four years ago, René Angélil, impresario history and especially the husband of Celine Dion passed away after a long battle with cancer. Since then, the quebec singer often speaks of him, of his mourning, of his invisible presence she feels at every moment, when she is with their three sons, or when she is about to go on stage. On the occasion of this sad anniversary, Celine Dion has posted on Instagram a photo of her deceased husband, on which he is seen wearing a baby labrador in his arms, a wide smile on his lips. “There is not a day where I don’t think of your beautiful smile. We miss you, please watch over us my love. I love you. “

In 2016, a few days after the disappearance of René Angélil, Celine Dion back on stage at the Caesar Palace that she knows so well. Not for a concert, but for an evening in tribute to her husband. “It would have been so happy to know that we are all here, telling stories, sharing memories, playing some of his favorite songs. The weather was very precious to him, loved it so much life. And life loved him. Rene, I love you so much ” for him, she said.

Since the disappearance of Rene, Celine Dion has found his home in Las Vegas, before stopping to find the routes and the tours. Celine Dion has recorded a new album, and embarked on a big tour, which goes through France this summer. The interpreter of “For you to love me again” will occur on the stage of the Paris La Defence Arena before a show at the Vieilles Charrues, Brittany.