Celine Dion : his photo Tinder the buzz is all about !

Since a few days, a new challenge is everywhere on social networks : the Dolly Parton’s Challenge. The concept is simple : you need to post a montage of four photos of profile to illustrate four social networks different. And according to that the photo is for Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin or Tinder, it is obviously very different !

Very quickly, this challenge has spread a little everywhere, and everyone is amused, to put in scene, even some celebrities. This is the case with Celine Dion !

Successful Challenge

On his account Instagram, the singer who has just lost his mother has posted this famous assembly, with four very different looks. For Linkedin, Céline appears in a suit and yellow heels with a look of working-girl ; for Facebook, the picture is more relaxing and shows the star in the company of the mascot of a sports team ; to Instagram, the star has decided to play the card of pampering with a photo of it nice and warm under a plaid ; and lastly, to Tinder, this is a look very sexy, the singer has opted ! And of course this film won all the votes. We see the singer in a bathing suit at the edge of a pool, in a posture particularly sexy.

A successful challenge hands down !