Celine Dion : his plan surprising (and dangerous) unveiled : Femme Actuelle Le MAG

Celine Dion fans are worried. On his account Instagram, Thursday, 3 October 2019, Celine Dion shared a video through which she cancelled one of his concert dates. “Just to tell you that I’m sorry, Montreal”starts the interpreter My Heart Will Go On. “You know that for me it is more difficult to cancel a show than to make one and I’m sorry to disappoint you. It is difficult to be here, to wait for the healings done. I was really looking forward to see you.” And to continue : “I’ve been hit by a virus in the throat. It happens, unfortunately. I really thought that I would go better but my voice is still not back to 100% and when I sing to you, I want to give all I have, all the time. Sorry again Montreal and thank you for believing in me since my early days. I’ll go through it with your support. I love you and I will come see you all soon.”

A few weeks earlier, in an interview with People Magazine on 27 September, the star, who is campaigning for the right to make the size and the weight that it wants to without accountable to anyone, was a response to those who worry about its thinness. “I’ve always been very thin”, provided it then. “People say ‘She’s too thin’ but I’m working hard. I love to move and weight loss go with it.” Since then, the diva seems to get better and has even resumed her live shows, not forgetting to let it be known on his social networks to the delight of his admirers. Only here, according to some, in addition to its general health, its thinness remains a problem.

Wednesday October 30, 2019, Fabien Lecoeuvre, a specialist in the French song, has unveiled the diet wonder of Céline Dion on the set of Key not at my post : soup of shark fin. “It takes a lot of soup…” , said the chronicler, always full of anecdotes about the celebrities belonging to the universe of music. “She takes the soup to not take any weight and it gives a lot of energy. To lose weight, she takes the soup, but I think she has been abused in the soup.” If the soup diet allows you to lose a lot of weight in a short time, it is not without consequence. Especially low-calorie, it should not be considered more than a short period of time. This diet of liquid diet can lead to fatigue, muscle wasting, and deficiencies of, or even a yo-yo effect or disorders of more serious health. So it is best to adopt a balanced diet in the long term.

