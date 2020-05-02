Celine Dion : Ill, the star may no longer be able to sing, according to her coaches voice

Recently, Celine Dion, the famous French canadian star had cancelled all of its shows in Las Vegas because of a persistent problem in the ear. His vocal coach is back on the problem it a.

Sick, Celine Dion suffers fromautophonie. A problem in the ear serious : “Celine hears his own voice unnaturally high. She heard her heart beating strong and his breathing is very strong. Our ears are the most important part to sing,” explains Johanne Raby.

Neat with drops, his health has not improved : “The ultimate solution is surgical operation. Celine can not hear the piano and the instruments, so singing becomes impossible for it, this is confusing, since singing is his profession. “

“Not being able to just singing, this must be terrible for her. It is like a sport. When she sings, she is an athlete. The singers work as hard as the athletes for their training physical and vocal. They want to be in shape on stage and give “, laments his professor.

Source : Ldpeople