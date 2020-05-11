Celine Dion in a mini-skirt at the age of 52, she looks 32 !

Singer Celine Dion strongly supports the nursing staff, the patients and his fans during this pandemic Covid-19. Then that Monday morning, France comes out officially in the containment, the French canadian star has taken to reveal the shots from a few of his albums memories ; of photos on which it appears terribly canon.

Perched on high heels silver color and wearing a short and slinky, Celine Dion is more sculptural than ever, with its sleek silhouette and muscular. His fans can only be dazzled by as personable and above all, beauty.

” Happy 10th anniversary of the launch of the CD/DVD “Celine: through the eyes of the world” ! Have you seen Céline during the world tour Taking Chances ? In what city ?“asks viewers the Team Celine, while posting this shot fantastic account on the Instagram official Celine Dion.

The tour, “Celine: through the eyes of the world” : looks all the more pests than the others !

The tour, “Celine: through the eyes of the world” had led the singer Celine Dion in the four corners of the world, Europe, North America, Australia, Asia and South Africa. The tour, which included a total of 132 concerts unreleasedhad been a fantastic success for the singer and her team, as the fans around the world were all answered present.

While the tour started 10 years ago already, viewers were able to discover Celine Dion more sculptural than ever, on several photos which show that the years have not altered his sublime body and its looks fantastic. The singer, who over the years has been able to become a fashion icon and an ambassador of several brands of high fashion, is always at the forefront of the fashion shows of her favorite designers.

Since its inception in 1988, the planetary star of the song Celine Dion never ceases to seduce its audience by appearing in clothes more majestic than the others. At the end of the years 80, Celine Dionbecome a planetary star of the song, interpret the title” Don’t leave without me“. It was then aged of only 20 years, and represented Switzerland at the european Contest of the song, the Eurovision.

Celine Dion, visibly determined to make pleasure to its followers, has also shared on her behalf Instagram followed by almost 4 million people, in videos dating back to last year, when its benefit at the MET Gala. In these videos, the singer appears more glamorous than ever in a slinky little dress and sparkly, still beautiful.

During this period of global pandemic, the star has taken part in two shows for charity, the one organized by Lady Gaga and having taken place in the United States, the second was held in Canada. The two shows were to help the needy and support the caregivers during this time of propagation of the Covid-19. Celine Dionaccustomed to personal support of causes close to her heart, appreciates work to missions of charity.