Celine Dion, in love with Bradley Cooper ?, this announcement, which will destroy the heart !

In recent times, the canadian singer Céline Dion seems to be very far from the actor Bradley Cooper. Many rumors indicated, however, that they were a couple. This union was a real perfume of glamour between two personalities in the media.

An american magazine called Us Weekly, and the French weekly, France on Sunday, had indicated that there was a real closeness between the two stars. Rumors quickly spread in the media and social networks. Many fans do not miss anything of the singer.

Celine Dion depressed since the death of her husband, René Angélil

The singer from quebec, a mother of three children, born of the union with René Angélil going through a difficult time since his death. René Angelil, had a very important place in your life. It was a sort of mentor and a loving husband. It is really her husband, who has driven and helped him climb the ranks. The man also had an advisory role in his artistic choices, or of its main strategic orientations. The diva has sold millions of records around the world. Has a great community of fans. Every Celine Dion concert in a city is complete in a few minutes.

Celine Dion is the console with Bradley Cooper ?

According to several media people, Celine Dion is supposed to be in a relationship with Bradley Cooper, because the singer was going to look for the comfort of the american actor. The man is the ideal male for many women. “In the Face of this declaration of love, so overwhelming, his knight took her in his arms,” he told the magazine people US Weekly, referring to ” his meeting at a charity event, where Celine Dion had sung in the Recovery “, a song by Pink, who speaks of cancer. A song very emotional and touched the audience. Celine Dion is one of the most beautiful voices in the world. She touches the audience with its exceptional sensitivity.

Damn cancer

The cancer is the cause of several deaths in the family of Céline Dion. In addition to her husband Renee, this disease has caused the death of his father and of his brother Daniel. These dead successive have deeply affected the singer. She has also had the opportunity to sing their sentences in a number of titles that speak of René and the pain of the absence of a being which we loved.

The connection between Celine Dion and Bradley Cooper denied

The rumor of a liaison between Bradley Cooper and Celine Dion is belied by the magazine the canadian Star System that indicates that the very attractive actor is more interested by his ex-wife is called Irina Shayek, and even by the singer Lady Gaga. Bradley Cooper has also had the opportunity to make a film with the star, which is called ” A star is born “. This film has been a great success at the box office. It chronicles the rise of a young singer who eventually achieve fame and success. The film was very well received by the press and the public.