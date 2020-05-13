Celine Dion in mourning : his moving tribute to the singer Renée Claude, who died of coronavirus

Singer Renée Claude is dead after being infected with the coronavirus. The French canadian star was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease for several years. Celine Dion paid tribute to him.

A great singer of quebec was extinguished. Tuesday, may 12, Renée Claude has died of the coronavirus. The interpreter of 80-year-old suffered from Alzheimer’s for many years. In march 2019, several female vocalists including Céline Dion had gathered to pay homage to him in reinterpreting the song You will find peace. All profits from this song had then been transferred to the research against Alzheimer’s disease. A song that Renée Claude went to listen to it with one of her friends : “At the time of the first notes, […] she sat up of a sudden, she opened her eyes, she smiled and she sang. It will remain, until my death to me, the biggest emotion that I have experienced, an emotion at once mingled with very great sadness and great joy“remembers Monique Giroux.

Has the announcement of his death, Céline Dion has expressed his sadness on the social networks. “One of our great singers has left us... For these years of magic, for that voice is memorable, thank you for everything. You will find peace dear Renee. My most sincere sympathies to the family and loved ones“wrote Céline Dion on his Twitter account. Real star in Canada, she had worked with famous lyricists such as Luc Plamondon. As pointed out Here.Canada, she had started his career, taking up the titles of the great singer-songwriters French, such as Gilbert Bécaud, Jacques Brel and Léo Ferré.

A canadian star

Renée Claude had also had the honor of singing the words of his friend, Luc Plamondon, with the securities This evening I make love with you and A guy like you. Songs that have since become classics of the repertoire of quebec. For the past three years, she resided in a residence for elderly non-autonomous strongly diminished by the disease. She has always been able to count on the support of his spouseRobert Langevin.

