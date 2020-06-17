CELINE DION in NANTERRE of the 2021-03-19 – Concertlive.fr news of concerts and festivals

New listing

LAS VEGAS – June 10, 2020 – Celine Dion announced today that its VALUE-WORLD TOUR is part to resume the journey in the year 2021. The dates reported in Europe (originally planned in 2020), due to the COVID-19, will start from march 2021. For the concerts postponed in North America, the new schedule will be announced soon.

Celine and Concerts West / AEG Presents to the safety and health of its customers, a top priority. Based on the principle that the security will be available again, the VALUE WORLD TOUR restarts in Europe in Paris on the 19th of march 2021, with 6 concerts in Paris, The Defence of the Sand and it will be a step more in 32 cities through July 2021, including Carhaix (Old Plough) on July 15.

“I was hoping that I would be back on stage this year, but nothing is more important than the health and safety of all,” said Celine. “The world has gone through difficult times during this pandemic, my heart is with all those who have suffered. I know we will overcome this trial together, and that we rattraperons all this lost time. The concerts I miss … I hope to sing together again. Pay attention to you… soon! ”

Tickets purchased for the concerts of 2020 are valid for the new shows re-scheduled in the year 2021. If you wish to have more information or know all of the options, the holders of tickets are invited to contact their original point of purchase.

For France, the tour dates rescheduled are the following:

Paris La Defense Of The Sand

June 26, 2020 deferred until the march 19, 2021

June 27, 2020 deferred until the 20th of march 2021

June 30, 2020 deferred until march 23, 2021

July 1, 2020 deferred to march 24, 2021

July 3, 2020 deferred to march 26, 2021

July 4, 2020 deferred to march 27, 2021

Carhaix / Les Vieilles Charrues July 15, 2021

