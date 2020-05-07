Celine Dion irritates fans with a video message: “Really disappointed,” “She would have been able to make an effort”

Celine Dion has participated, last Sunday, to show a charitable canadian, named “Stronger Together, all seems to be”, in tribute to those who fight against the new coronavirus and to raise funds for the food banks.. The event, broadcast on several tv channels and radio, or streaming, has brought together numerous personalities who have sung or released messages of solidarity from their living rooms or their kitchens. Among the participants included singers Michael Bublé, Bryan Adams, Twain, or even the rapper Drake.

A video message… already posted

Celine Dion, also, was announced, but merely to broadcast a video message that it had already been posted a few days ago on his social networking accounts. Thus, she did not sang a song especially for the event, as she had done on the occasion of the show of charity american One World : Together At Home, organized by Lady Gaga.

“This is just a video that was on Youtube for a week”

His fans have realized this, and have not failed to point out to him that it was a little light as commitment: “Don’t say that you are a participant, then it is just a video that was on Youtube for a week”written Manolo on Twitter. “Very disappointed, the american version has had the right to a song, and we have a message recycled,” said Roger. “She would have been able to make an effort… A turning recycled from a week ago on the social networks ? Really”written a person that.