Celine Dion is attacked for being too skinny? She responds violently

Since the death of her husband René Angélil 3 years ago, Celine Dion appears most often very, very thin, to the point of worrying about his many fans in the face of this weight loss.

Recently interviewed on TF1, the interpreter of the hit “My Heart Will Go On” said :” I’m doing an album because I feel strong enough to fly with my own wings. I would not do this album if I was not well“.

I’ve always been very lean

This time, it was during an interview with “People Magazine” that Celine Dion has tried to reassure his audience :” Don’t worry, I’ve always been very skinny. People say ‘she’s too thin’, but I work hard and I love to move, this is why I lose weight.

I do exercises four times a week, I practice dance, I do ballet. I do a lot of stretching and I’m doing sport as this helps the body, soul and spirit“said Celine Dion, who is not embarrassed by the criticism :

” When I am critical about my weight, I do not pay attention. Personally, I don’t take that to the positive. I take what is good for me. I leave behind what is not. I let my team do it, and if it is offensive, they will handle it“…

Please note that from 15 November, the star has released his new album ” Courage “, but also a huge world tour, named ” Courage World “Tour.

Love yourself and your own Imperfections ❤️/ Love yourself and love your imperfections ❤️- Céline xx… 👉🏼https://t.co/R0pRqqE0dR pic.twitter.com/CzV4kEpmhQ — Celine Dion (@celinedion) September 29, 2019

Celine Dion disguised as a rabbit, she celebrates Easter

Celine Dion, locked up in his house, always wanted to with a sense of humor and joyful feast of Easter to its fans. For this special occasion, the singer has even disguised as a rabbit!

This Sunday, April 12, more than half of the world is limited to fighting the virus Covid-19. Another very important day because most of the families should get together today to celebrate Easter, after a hearty meal and / or an egg hunt with the children.

The celebrities, realizing that this date can affect some people far from their loved ones, have done everything to improve the morale of the soldiers. If Jean-Luc Rechmann took advantage of this holiday to reveal the funny name of his cock, Céline Dion has sent a message especially friendly to users … disguised as a rabbit!

Celine Dion wish you all a happy Easter

“When we spend this Easter Sunday at home, now I wish you and your loved ones more than ever the health,” he writes in social networks, ” let’s Take care of us – with love, Céline xx … “

American tour, it has doubled its initiative to help fans survive the delivery. A few days ago, the mother of René-Charles, Eddy and Nelson, for example, presented a special bingo Céline fun in the form of a map downloadable offering activities such as ” Play my look Celine favorite “, ” See Titanic (again) “, “Sing for shower” or ” Tell a joke. “What would we do without Celine Dion?