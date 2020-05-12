Celine Dion is back on its performance, with A chance that it is a

The team ofWhat a luck that we took kept Celine Dion at the very end of the show.

The diva appeared, wearing a very pretty dress of purple, from his home in the United States. She introduced the final performance : a vibrant interpretation of the play “A chance that it was” by Jean-Pierre Ferland.

The room is available now on all digital platforms and the profits will go to organizations The little brothers and SOS violence conjugal.

The singer has stated this on the social networks, following his appearance on tv in quebec. ” It was an honor and a privilege to sing “what A luck that we got” with so many wonderful artists among us in Quebec. “

For the occasion, she was accompanied by several artists, including Jean-Pierre Ferland, Ginette Reno, Lara Fabian, Louis-Jean Cormier, and many others.

To note that several people on social media have lamented the presence of too unobtrusive on the screen of the diva from quebec. It should be noted that it surprised us in the face of its appearance more than disappointing in English Canada. We can consider pampered in the circumstances.