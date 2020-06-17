Celine Dion is going to be well into the Vieilles Charrues in 2021

The main headlining 2020 festival of breton confirms his presence for the edition of 2021 Vieilles Charrues

“It is the most beautiful of the newspapers for several months, a great joy for the visitor·e·s, to the volunteers and to all the teams at the Vieilles Charrues” we can read in the communiqué of the festivals des Vieilles Charrues, which confirms the coming of Celine Dion 2021. The star canadian, which was supposed to occur this summer has postponed his tour in the summer of 2021 and will be present in Carhaix on Thursday 15 July 2021. The Festival-goers who have chosen to keep their tickets 2020 therefore will be able to attend the concert in 2021. They have nothing to do, the tickets will be automatically sent in July 2021 before the concert. For those who wish to have a refund, you may apply for up to the 17 of June on the festival’s website. Finally, the entries on Thursday of people wishing to be reimbursed will be put on sale on Wednesday, 24 June at 10am only on the internet site of the Vieilles Charrues.

For the rest of the program “the work of the reprogramming of the greatest artists planned in 2020 to 2021 continues” explains the organization, “the announcement of the new programming scheduled for this fall, you will receive an e-mail at the address you provided during the purchase process. You will have the option to choose between a continuance of your ticket from 2020 to 2021, or a request for a refund” detail in the refund of the tickets purchased for this summer.