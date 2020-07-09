Celine Dion is held on the stage in France in march of 2021

Relief for fans of Celine Dion. “The courage of the World” Tour is going to restart in Europe, the dates of the concerts have been postponed due to the health care crisis. As was expected, the mega-star to pull off a good result in the stage in Paris, but from the march 19, 2021 to 6 concerts in The Defense of the Sand. Then, you step in 32 cities through July 2021, including Carhaix (Brittany) July 15, 2021 for the festival des Vieilles Charrues, where they would have occurred this summer.

A tour of 32 dates across Europe

“I was hoping that I would be back on stage this year, but nothing is more important than the health and safety of all the world, sample of Celine Dion in a press release. The world has gone through difficult times during this pandemic, my heart is with all those who have suffered”.