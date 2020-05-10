Celine Dion is his show in New York

Visiting New York for his tour, “Courage”, Celine Dion has made numerous appearances noticed in the streets of Manhattan these last two days, still casual, but especially lookée.

Céline Dion is having fun so much with fashion that his fans idolize. On a visit to New York city to ensure several dates of his tour “Courage”, the singer, the 51-year-old appeared with a radiant smile in front of photographers during while she was hitching a ride in the streets of Manhattan. Spotted a few meters from his hotel, the star of quebec was illustrated in several outfits who did not fail to attract attention.

Friday 28 February 2020, it is first of all wearing a pair of pants in blue velvet and adorned with a knit sweater depicting a mountain landscape that Celine Dion has posted. A set signed Marc Jacobs, a creator that she was particularly fond of, because, come evening, it is also primed with an outfit of the designer american that she went to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn to give his concert.

Jogging Balenciaga

Saturday, the mother of René-Charles (19 years old), and twins Eddy and Nelson (9 years old) appeared for the day in jeans and plain, long black coat and thigh-high boots with it. The night, she opted for the sportswear chic with a jogging pants and a jacket zipped Balenciaga.

After her concerts, the singer took to her page Instagram to thank his many fans. “We have absolutely not disappointed in Brooklyn, thank you very much ! We are back this Thursday ! – Céline xx…”, she wrote.

Has to read also : Celine Dion thanked her fans for their support after the death of his mother