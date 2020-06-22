Celine Dion is the favorite singer of the French !

The step of the years and the love for the fans of Celine Dion are not weakened. According to the barometer of 2020 Riffx by Credit Mutuel, which establishes the ranking of the 100 favorite singers of French each year, the diva, the canadian, who is back in the tour de france in the year 2021 it’s your favorite. She won the ninth place in the top 10, which is composed of only male artists.

Jean-Jacques Goldman is still number 1

Before Céline Dion, Jean-Jacques Goldman, which, like last year’s is at the top of the classification. Despite a great deal of discretion in the media, the ex-leader of the Enfoirés is always very popular. In the second place, we find the group Indochine who is currently in his return to his 40-year career. Follow Francis Cabrel, Stromae, Florent Pagny, Michel Sardou and Renaud.

Angèle in the heart of the French

On the side of women artists, Angèle is the second favorite singer of the French and Mylène Farmer in the third. More far in the rankings also can be found Zazie, Christine and The Queens, Zaz, kaas Patricia, Clara Luciani, Vitaa, Louane, Lara Fabian or Nolwenn Leroy.