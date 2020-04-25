Celine Dion : “Jean-Jacques Goldman unfortunate “, the beginnings of their collaboration

If you are talking about the collaboration between Céline Dion and Jean-Jacques Goldman, you think immediately, ” that you love me still “, to the album ” them “, the duet ” I’ll go where you go “, and their friendship, which has lasted nearly thirty years. But at the beginning of this collaboration which has made sing to millions of people across the world, everything does not happen as planned, as the story goes Erick Benzi, the co-arranger of the album ” them “, which just celebrated its twenty-five years,” Paris “. Everything begins in 1994, when Jean-Jacques Goldman wrote an album for Celine Dion. Erick Benzi tells the registration mode. “In a small studio, a former blockhouse. It has few resources and is very intimate. Some musicians spend playing, but for ten days, we are only five, Celine, her husband and manager René Angelil, sound engineer, Jean-Jacques and me. This is a great time of fellowship and emotion.

In the columns of the ” Parisian “, he continues. “Jean-Jacques wants to do it “become disillusioned”, because it is accustomed to be in the performance, to the american. He gives tips such as singing to a baby in her arms. Celine does not even need to repeat it, she immediately understands. “The music then passes between the hands of the sound engineer before that, Erick Benzi and Jean-Jacques Goldman does not discover it. “But when I discovered the mix, it is a horror. Everything is overwritten, the voice is so strong that all of our subtleties, our effects have disappeared… I am aghast, Jean-Jacques unhappy. You know what ? When one has reached the six-million albums sold, I found it very well, mix ! “Today sold more than ten million copies, “Of them” is the album in the French language the most sold in the world.