Celine Dion joins the event “One World: Together At Home”

Celine Dion is in addition to other big stars who have answered the call of Lady Gaga and who will participate in a huge concert in tribute to the health workers.

Of the organizers of the event “One World: Together At Home“announced, Tuesday, that the quebec singer was added to the distribution, as well as Oprah Winfrey, Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez. The ex-defender of the Montreal canadiens ‘ P. K. Subban will also be of the party.

The funds collected will support the efforts of the world Health Organization to combat the pandemic of COVID-19.

Lady Gaga had made this initiative a week ago.