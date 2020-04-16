Celine Dion joins the event “One World: Together At Home”

Richard Lautens via Getty Images
Celine Dion is in addition to other big stars who have answered the call of Lady Gaga and who will participate in a huge concert in tribute to the health workers.
Of the organizers of the event “One World: Together At Home“announced, Tuesday, that the quebec singer was added to the distribution, as well as Oprah Winfrey, Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez. The ex-defender of the Montreal canadiens ‘ P. K. Subban will also be of the party.
The funds collected will support the efforts of the world Health Organization to combat the pandemic of COVID-19.
Lady Gaga had made this initiative a week ago.
How to see “One World: Together at Home”?
The concert virtual will be broadcast Saturday, April 18 to 20 h on three major american networks: ABC, CBS, and NBC.
Online, the event will begin at 14 h. It will be found on multiple platforms, including: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Yahoo, Amazon Prime Video, Apple Music and Tidal.
In Quebec, the chain VRAK will also air the show, with subtitles in French.
No Saturday plans? We’ve got you covered. Tune in on April 18 at 2 p. m., AND to join a digital livestream with some of the world’s top artists to support global response efforts to COVID-19. Learn how you can watch here: https://t.co/QMSMOngS2hpic.twitter.com/68KnI9fOgB
— Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 14, 2020
Lady Gaga had explained that it would not be for a telethon. Philanthropists and businesses will be rather encouraged to make donations prior to the event.
The concert will include other super-stars such as Sir Paul McCartney, Elton John, Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, John Legend, and Keith Urban.
Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert will act as facilitators.