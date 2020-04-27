Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, Drake… The stars canadian containment sing against the coronavirus

Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, or Margaret Atwood, a host of canadian celebrities, confined to cause of coronavirus, participated Sunday in an evening concert in tribute to those who fight against the new coronavirus and to raise funds for food banks.

The evening called “Stronger Together/All Together” and aired on several television channels and radio, or streaming, has brought together numerous personalities who have sung or released messages of solidarity from their living rooms or their kitchens, like Celine Dion.

The diva, canadian pay tribute to all those who are going to work in the health or deliver essential services, despite the risks and wished his countrymen to “stay healthy and as positive as possible”.

The writer Margaret Atwood expressed his belief that one “would happen at the end of the tunnel” and that when it will be, it “will have to think of different ways and the best of doing things”.

Testimonials and messages of solidarity have alternated with songs during the 90 minutes of the show which was not interrupted by any commercial break.

Among the participants included singers Michael Bublé, Bryan Adams, Alessia Cara, Shania Twain, or Buffy Sainte-Marie, the rapper Drake, and actors such as Kiefer Sutherland and Ryan Reynolds, athletes, anonymous and celebrities such as ex-astronaut and governor-general of Canada Julie Payette, or the Prime minister Justin Trudeau, who called the Canadians to be careful and to stay home.

The event, which was described by media more extensive program multi-platforms in the history of television broadcasting in Canada, was also intended to raise funds for food banks in Canada.

The Canadians are apparently shown to be generous, as the organizer, FoodBanks Canada (food Banks Canada), has indicated on his Twitter account that he was experiencing technical difficulties and that we could continue to make donations after the end of the event.