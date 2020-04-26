Celine Dion, Kylie Jenner, Lara Fabian… the slide show people (confined) of the week

The people, like most of the rest of the world, have spent a new week confined to the house. On the social networks, each one gives the changes and tries to stay positive despite everything. Some, such as the unstoppable journalist Hugo Clément, take the opportunity to relax and spend maximum time with their children. Others are discovering the hidden talents of their offspring, as is the case for Lara Fabian, who delights to taste the cakes prepared by his daughter Lou. Others are trying to make as if of nothing was, or almost. Containment or not, Norman Thavaud has celebrated the first birthday of his daughter, and has even taken the opportunity to reveal his adorable name.

>>>Coronavirus : what celebrities have been contaminated ?

Pregnant, Katy Perry can finally rest with her companion Orlando Bloom. Has Hawaii as a to do. The singer has taken to ton makeup and artifices usual to appear the natural, almost unrecognizable. Elodie Gossuin it is nostalgic of a time past and already dreaming of finding a normal life and have a great summer. As to Kylie Jennershe has an excellent remedy anti-depression : its small and adorable Stormie.

But also discover in our slideshow, Karine Ferri, Matt Pokora, Celine Dion, Leah Francis, Eva Longoria, Mark Walberg, Jessica Thivenin, Rachel Legrain-Trapani, Laetitia Milot, Ingrid Chauvin, Kim Kardashian, Ashley Graham, Nabilla and Carolina Receiver… in Short, the joy, the hugs, the lightness and the humor… it’s good !

/ The daughter of Lara Fabian was found a gift for the pastry…

/ … the proof !

/ The son of Ingrid Chauvin hope we will have a good confinement

/ The boys of Kim Kardashian



/ Stormi, the daughter of Kylie Jenner makes us cuckoo

/ Elodie Gossuin already dreaming of the return of summer…

/ Rachel Legrain-Trapani said goodbye to his son who leaves to pursue the containment with his dad

/ Blonc and tattooed ? Matt Pokora, of course !



/ Norman Thavaud celebrates the first birthday of her daughter and finally reveals his first name : Bianca !

/ Jessica Thivenin and his son, who has already mastered the duck face

/ Ashley Graham family

/ Katy Perry pregnant, confined and natural



/ Eva Longoria fears nothing with his super-hero

/ Leah Francis : baby, confined and chewable

/ You have recognized ? Céline Dion !

/ Champagne and baby bottles : the aperitif is ready for Karine Ferri



/ Nabilla and Milann in Dubai

/ Hugo Clement and Jim take advantage of the containment

/ Carolina Receiver improvised dressing-table for Marlon

/ Laëtitia Milot : her daughter Lyana happy to stay at home with mom and dad !



/ Mark Walberg : manicure home by his daughter, to kill time



You want to talk about it between parents ? Give your opinion, to bring your testimony ? It is found on https://forum.parents.fr.

Read also