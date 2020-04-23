Celine Dion, Lady Gaga and others sing The Prayer (VIDEO)

Their votes in respective are known throughout the world ! This Saturday, April 18, on the occasion of the biggest concert ever virtual organized, Céline Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Lady Gaga, Lang Lang (pianist to success) and John Legend had gathered their talent around a title well-known : The Prayer. Invited by the interpreter Bad Romancein charge of the One World : Together at Home, these four artists have issued a service completely exceptional from their home. Of the conditions to which they are not accustomed, but which did in no case prevented of give back in order to raise money for the fight against the COVID-19.

With more than $ 128 million of pledgesthis event has been a real success ! Thanks to artists such as Elton John, Taylor Swift, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Jennifer Lopez or Christine and the Queens, this concert was retransmitted on France 2 will, therefore, have allowed the music world to get involved in the battle against the sars Coronavirus.

To finish the concert One World : Together at Hometherefore , Lady Gaga and Celine Dion with Andrea Bocelli, John Legend but also one of the greatest pianists in the world Lang Lang, who performed the title The Prayerreleased in 1999 as a duet between the canadian singer and the Italian tenor. A wonderful time to see urgently !