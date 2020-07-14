Celine Dion : large there is a big fuss around his mansion in quebec

It is a project that provides for Francois Duplantie. The real estate developer wants to transform the former mansion of Celine Dion in the island of Gagnon, near Lavalin Quebec , a huge tourist complex. A new delights that are not to some of the Residents, determined to save the green spaces that are intended to be clean-shaven, reports The Journal de Montréal.

The official opposition in Laval offers as well as the city acquires 71.5% of the surface area of the island Gagnon, where the mother of the diva, Teresa Dion, was also elected domicile in a luxury residence, for the purposes of protection of the environment. According to the Party Laval, François Duplanti “does not seem to get the social acceptance that is required for your project, which provides not less than 660 housing units in condominiums in buildings of two to six floors, but also a five-star hotel’s 35 rooms, a spa, and two restaurants…

While the project is in the mouth of everyone in Laval (not less than 30 questions were raised in the meeting of the municipal council of 7 July last), the mayor, Marc Demers, does not exclude the possibility and “reserve your judgment after you complete the entire evaluation process, including the concept of social acceptance”. For this purpose, 5 000 citizens of the district of Sainte-Rose are going to be surveyed. The results, expected by “late summer”, according to the municipal officer, should help to calm the situation… or not.

