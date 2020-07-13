Celine Dion : Listen to it, because the Imperfections of the singer Lauv (AUDIO)

This is one of the main pieces of Couragehis last album released in the end of the year 2019 ! While preparing to return to the stage in a couple of months in order to continue with their great world tour, Celine Dion is also going to move to France, where she is expected at the festival des Vieilles Charrues. The opportunity to sing some of his new titles to his French public. why not, the tube of Imperfections. A single co-written by the singer LAUV, that he had received a couple months ago on Virgin Radio for an exclusive interview, and whose interpretation of the title has been posted on YouTube. In this audio recording, it is all the splendor of the voice of the american singer who is brought to the forefront. As to whether you prefer the version of the young talent or one of the diva canada, do not hesitate to share your opinion with us !

