Celine Dion made several requests to his mom disappeared for mother’s day

Celine Dion has paid tribute to her mother Thérèse Tanguay-Dion for mother’s day and made a few wishes.

If in France the mother’s day will be held on June 7th, many countries have celebrated on 10 may. This is particularly the case of the United States or Canada. So it is on Sunday that the quebec singer Celine Dion has paid tribute to her mother, Thérèse Tanguay-Dion, who died in January last at the age of 92 years, in a moving message. “Dear mom, First of all, happy mother’s day ! We think of you everyday and we miss you of course…”, wrote the interpreter, “that you love me still”.

In the following the word, the star asked his mother disappeared to continue “overseeing” their family and “protect”. “I thought that maybe you could ask Mother Nature if she could not find a solution to this global crisis, and especially to help the large number of people who are now in need,” she added, referring to the pandemic of the sars coronavirus, which is rampant in the world. “We love you mom, with all our love”.

Celine Dion also had a thought for “all the mothers of the world”. “That you and your loved ones stay safe and healthy during these most difficult times”.

This message tribute is accompanied by a pretty cliché family to which Thérèse Tanguay-Dion, sitting next to her husband Adhemar Dion passed away in 2003 – are surrounded by their 14 children.