Celine Dion makes a pay heartfelt tribute to the “heroes” who fight against the coronavirus

The canadian star Celine Dion has posted on social networks a video to thank the “heroes” in the first line in the fight against the novel coronavirus, while calling on its fans to stay home.

“Most of us follow the advice to stay home, but there are a lot of heroes out on the field who go to work every day risking and sacrificing their lives for us,” explained the quebec singer, visibly moved, in a video released especially on Instagram and Facebook.

“These people have families and loved ones for whom they care, but they will still be at work, to serve, to save us,” said Dion, who has more than four million followers on Instagram, and 22 million on Facebook.

Since its cuisine, the star has paid tribute to the professionals of the health, relief personnel, social workers and providers of essential services, such as employees of supermarkets and the delivery staff : “We do not you will never be enough.”

A concert world virtual this Saturday

“We salute your courage and we pray. Thank you so much for the heroic work you do for our world. We will be forever grateful,” she stressed.

Like Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Lopez or Paul McCartney, the French canadian star will participate Saturday, April 18, in the program “One World: Together At Home”, a concert worldwide virtual launched by the movement for Global Citizen and the world health Organization to pay tribute to the health workers.

Celine Dion had begun in September, an international tour for his album “Courage”, the first for ten years and since the death of her husband and former manager, René Angélil, who died of cancer in 2016.

It was announced in mid-march the suspension of this tour due to the pandemic of novel coronavirus, leading to the postponement of dates in north america.