Celine Dion makes a tender tribute to his “love” René Angélil, four years after his death

Celine Dion has had a thought for René Angélil, four years after his death.

René Angélil died on January 14, 2016, two days before his 74th birthday. Four years after the disappearance of her mentor and husband died of cancer, Celine Dion has made a moving tribute on the social networks. “There is not a day where I don’t think of your beautiful smile. We miss you, please watch over us my love. I love you,” wrote the interpreter of”You don’t change” in French and in English. This sweet message is accompanied with a snapshot of the impresario disappeared, smiling and holding in her arms a dog asleep.

Since the death of René Angélil, the singer quebec is a single of their three children, René-Charles (18), and twins Eddy and Nelson (9 years old). Begin to body lost in the work was a way for the artist to mourn the man she loved. “I am especially thrown into the job, while preparing my French album. No question of silence, but of overactivity, on the contrary : I was on stage a month after the death of René. I wanted to show my children that they could count on me on this incredible strength that lives in me, she had explained to Paris Match in 2016. I was the mother hen who takes care of everything, of the house as their occupations, for they are very active. Pool, puzzles, visual arts, painting with fingers, they have done everything. I wanted most of all they are having fun”.

On the 17th of January next year, Celine Dion will continue his world tour to defend his album “Courage”. It will pass through France this summer.