Celine Dion, Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift,… Who has sold the most albums in the United States ?

They started several decades ago, or only since a few years, among the large vendors of disks, it would seem that longevity has nothing to do with the success. Proof, Taylor Swift, who is still a young artist, appears alongside music legends such as Mariah Carey or Madonna. Information provided recently by the magazine Billboard in an article that lists all CD sales in the United States. And you will see, there are surprises…

In the top of the rankings all genres, this is Garth Brooks, country singer, and perfectly unknown in France, which beats all the records with 72.5 million sale. On the women’s side, the top 5 remains, also, quite unexpected. In fact, Taylor Swift, 29 years old, ranks in the fifth position with 32.7 million records sold, ahead of little by Britney Spears, 37 years old, with 33.6 million of sales. In the three largest vendors of CD of the entire history of the United States, it is Shania Twain (35 million) who took the third place and then Celine Dion in the second, with 53 million records sold to complete with the unbeatable Mariah Carey and her 55.5 million copies passed.