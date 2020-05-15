Céline Dion, Marie-Mai and other celebrities in a special tv

In order to show their support to front-line workers, Céline Dion, Marie-Mai and other celebrities will be aired for a special program in order to raise funds.

Indeed, the April 26, 2020, artists, activists, actors and athletes canadian filmeront from their home in order to share messages, music, and more with the public.

In order to bail out the food banks, but also to demonstrate to front-line workers that we are all together in this event, the guests will share their message of hope in order to raise$ 150 Million.

The funds will be donated to food Banks Canada, and it invites the viewers who have the means to donate 5 $, 10 $ or 20 $ for this cause.

It is therefore a good way to be entertained while helping the food banks to provide this essential service.

The show will be of one hour duration, and this, without commercial break. It will be broadcast on Sunday, 26 April from 19-h.

You can listen to it in English with French sub-titles on a variety of channels, including ICI ARTV, SériesPlus, VRAK and V.

For the time being, the following personalities are on the program for this television event :

Alessia Cara, Arkells, Barenaked Ladies, Bianca Andreescu, Bryan Adams, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Celine Dion, Chris Hadfield, Connor McDavid, David Suzuki, Eric McCormack, Hayley Wickenheiser, Howie Mandel, Jann Arden, Jason Priestley, Margaret Atwood, Marie-Mai, Michael Bublé, Penny Oleksiak, Rick Hansen, Rick Mercer, Russell Peters, Sarah McLachlan, Shania Twain, Sofia Reyes, Tessa Virtue, Will Arnett, and William Prince.

Others are expected to be announced by the end of the week.