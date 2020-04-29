Celine Dion, Meghan Markle, Cristina Cordula… find out what is the essential part of which the stars love it all ! : Femme Actuelle Le MAG

Guess what is the common point between Celine Dion and Meghan Markle ? In addition to sharing the crown of personalities the most stylish, these two fashion icons have succumbed to the elegance of the skirt midi. If Letizia of Spain has confirmed its status as a fashionista daring by opting for a model of tie-dye, Kate Middleton has preferred to side-cat in the leopard. Surrender to the taste of the day by the designer Issey Miyake in 1993, the skirt midi never ceases to success.

And for good reason, summer or winter, the skirt midi seized printed materials and in phase with the fashion trends spring-summer 2020. It is worn with a pair of white sneakers or stilettos dizzying, this unavoidable in any woman’s wardrobe adapts to all styles to create sets sharp and in tune with the times.

The proof with these 15 key ultra-connected that have adopted the essential skirt midi.

Skirt midi indispensable : why the stars love it ?

Buy it, it is definitely to adopt it ! Both lines contrasting in order to perfect his look of working-girl like Selena Gomez, sometimes tulle and transparent to play rock ‘ n glam as Cristina Cordula, the skirt midi has more than one trick in her sewing to meet many of your desires. Instantly recognisable thanks to its fabric of air and slightly flared below the kneeit sublime two-time three movements, all shapes and sizes.

If it is necessary as the asset of the femme fatale in her leather version of camel, it is also known to be more suave satin wild print wild. Therefore, this it-piece has passed the radar all the reasons to drag essential in your wardrobe. Houndstooth, small flowers, polka dots or retro graphic patterns, anything goes !

Although she loves to play of pleats, the skirt midi also loves to play with other details still sharp. For a breath of retro, it adds delicate buttons on its entire length for a purpose worthy of the greatest baby dolls. And when it comes to d’fine-tune the size with style, this article borrows from the famous paper bag his belt scarf to tie on the front. How not to capture this timeless trend ?

Inspiration for your outfit of the day ? Well, this is the skirt “Madame” is the solution for the looks as well sophisticated thateffortless. For a cool, but still worked on it, crack on a skirt midi pleated navy blue or black that we will slip over a white t-shirt and a pair of sneakers in canvas so to Converse. To keep her title of queen of the dressing room, the skirt midi does not lack originality to overshadow the famous total look jean. Therefore, play the card of the look monochrome, giving the color of your skirt midi with a small blouse. Add to that a pair of shoes to finish everything in beauty.

If you’re more of a romantic in the soul, opt for the skirt midi floral print like Melania Trump with a white shirt nicely tied on the front. Finally, you want to be more daring, do not deny yourself-not for us ! Mix your skirt midi leather with a sweater in coarse mesh a little loose. With these tips, you will be able to compete with your favorite celebrities.

