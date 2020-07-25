Celine Dion Metamorphosed: This Disturbing Rejuvenation That Surprises

Celine Dion is full of surprises. The Canadian singer who has worried her fans for a while about her massive weight loss seems to be doing much better. She looks good again after going through an ocean of bad news that has rubbed off on her.

Among other things, the death of René Angélil in 2016 from throat cancer against which he had been fighting for several months, had been a great shock for Celine Dion. Besides being her husband, he was real support for the singer whom he helped to become famous.



After the recent loss of her mother, Celine Dion suddenly began to lose tremendous weight to the point of alarming many people who feared that this new ordeal had disastrous repercussions on her health. They can stop worrying now.



Indeed, on the last pictures, the star seems to have gained weight and found a smile, in short, the taste for life and it is reassuring. In any case, this is what lets imagine the photo in one of the Australian magazine New Idea showing Celine Dion accompanied by Diane Kruger as well as Kristen Stewart.

For the occasion, indicates Le Cap, the singer is decked out in her finest black coat, one of the greatest successes of the Channel firm , proof that health and clothing make the pair for her. The artist would have thus hired Law Roach known in particular for his collaborations with Kanye West or Ariana Grande, underlines the media.