Céline Dion, Michael Bublé and Mary-May gathered for the program-Stronger Together, All Together

Your favourite stars will join together to support workers in the field of health during the crisis of the COVID-19 during the special broadcast Stronger Together, All Together.

Featuring several artists, activists, actors and athletes, this event on television will be aired VRAK from 19h on the 26th of April next!

Stronger Together, All Together will offer musical performances as well as inspiring testimonies of many distinguished canadians who wish to pay tribute to front-line workers that are fighting the coronavirus. Among the stars who have confirmed their presence, among others Celine Dion, Michael Bublé, Marie-Mai and Shania Twain.

We will also have the right to the musical numbers and speeches ofAlessia Cara, Arkells, Barenaked Ladies, Bianca Andreescu, Bryan Adams, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Chris Hadfield, Connor McDavid, David Suzuki, Eric McCormack, Hayley Wickenheiser, Howie Mandel, Jann Arden, Jason Priestley, Margaret Atwood, Penny Oleksiak, Rick Hansen, Rick Mercer, Russell Peters, Sarah McLachlan, Sofia Reyes, Tessa Virtue, Will Arnett and William Prince.

Canadians who wish to are invited to make a donation to the organization food Banks Canada that supports food banks across the country as they face the significant impacts of the COVID-19.

Stronger Together, All Together will be broadcast without commercial breaks on over two dozen platforms, including with sub-titles in French, ICI ARTV, SériesPlus, VRAK, and V

You may also like :