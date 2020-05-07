Celine Dion : mini dress ultra-tight, and high heels perched (Wow !) : Femme Actuelle Le MAG

Celine Dion is a legend of the song. The star continues to wrap the tubes, and the public supports it on the networks. They are 4.3 million subscribers follow on Instagram. During the confinement she has released a moving video in which she addresses her fans, she also shared old pictures of her young : in fact, Celine Dion appears curly hair and thick eyebrows in the 80’s. These pictures have helped remind us that it is a reference in the song, but also an icon mode. Céline Dion went on to looks cannons and crazy. Before the confinement, she appeared with styles that are very original as a total look flashy pink, a look in a tailor shop, original or with a tutu with sequins. The singer dares, and she has a good reason, because everything suits him very well !

Celine Dion : she dares the mini dress is ultra-form fitting with heels

The last publication of the star is a picture of it ten years ago, while she performs on stage as part of his tour Taking Chances Tour. In the legend, we can read : “Merry 10th anniversary of the launch of the CD/DVD “Celine: through the eyes of the world” ! Have you seen Céline during the world tour Taking Chances ? In what city ?”.

In ten years, Celine Dion has not changed almost : it retains her figure tall and thin. Side capillary on the other hand, Celine Dion has been transformed and has dared to square long and platinum blondeeither the haircut the most fashionable in the spring-summer 2020.

On the photo, the belle still had a head of hair very long and curly. But it is his holding ultra-sexy and draws attention. This mini-dress red strapless puts it perfectly in value. In addition, Celine Dion has played the card of glamor to the end, since she wears this dress with sandals silver high heels. Her legs are elongated by this choice of shoes. We love it, it is sublime, and made a sensation. Do you like it ?

>> Check out the photo of Celine Dion in mini tight dress with high heels

To read also :

⋙ Celine Dion pulls out the rabbit ears and the plaid dress for a look Easter explosive !

⋙ Celine Dion : this blond perfect sublimait his hair cut, (you like ?)

⋙ Photos – Celine Dion always wackiest : it connects looks totally crazy in New York !

⋙ Celine Dion unveils her legs in a dress incredibly split and panics the web (wow !)