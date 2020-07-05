Celine Dion, new revelations about his son…

René-Charles you have only 19 years and yet, the young man has already launched in the footsteps of her mother. As Celine Dionit is taken from a passion for musicand , in particular, the rap under the name Big Tip. You might even be in a relationship for a couple of months.

That becomes Rene-Charles, the eldest son of Céline Dion?

On June 2, René-Charles to put an end to 94 consecutive weeks of inactivity on Instagram. The son of Celine Dion took part in the movement Black Lives Matter through the publication of a black square in the social network.

Has been for several months René-Charles is absent from the social networks and is very discreet. The fans were able to realize the contradiction with his youth, where he could not fail to publish their adventures around the world with his mother.

Despite the fact that he grows and asserts more and more, Rene-Charles was kept very close to his mother. This is the music they are passionate about both.

The young man is in couple

The young man, of 19 years, launched in the rap, under the name of Great Tip. After the same sounds on the web site of Soundcloud. In 2018, René-Charles, explained : “My lyrics are very personal. I’m trying to do something nobody has done before : to be the son of one of the greatest singers of all times, who tries to become a rapper. (…) All my words speak of my own experiences. “

At this time, he wanted that you want to record a full album and I’m not saying not to work with her mom, Céline Dion.

Also, in the beginning of the year, Celine Dion said that his son was no longer a heart to take. “Your girlfriend is adorable. It is wonderful because she is a little older. It was 20 years ago and we all know that women are definitely more mature than men. “

