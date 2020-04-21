Celine Dion – New video shocking which will earn him a lynching in total !

Celebrities do not lack anything to distract us every week if not every day.

This time it is Céline Dion’s a new video made the rounds of the Internet, and unworthy the fans for a few days.

In fact, she would have deliberately ignored a fan who was singing one of his songs. If you want to learn more about this event, you are on the right place.

The Description of the video

Celine Dion is currently on tour “courage “ in the United States. It is out of a grand hotel of New York that she was spotted by fans when she entered the car. In a blink of an eye, she was surrounded by the latter, who wanted to see their artist. It was there that a young woman very fan of Celine Dion wanted to make him a tribute by singing one of his songs. Surprisingly, the beautiful singer would have up his glass without giving some attention to this young woman.

This behavior struck the sensitivity of all Celine Dion fans in the world. Only, it is not easy to take for true this state of things when you know the personality of Céline Dion. It is said that she could not behave this way because it has never failed against its fans. The fact that this information is disseminated in mass on social networks does not result in the unanimity rule in the hearts of the fans of the singer with the golden voice. Reason why the theory of montage remains plausible and even indisputable. For cause, the young woman in question had posted the original video on the web. A video that has rather attracted the admiration and appreciations of various vis-à-vis Céline Dion.

The truth about this meeting : original video

The facts of this event must be returned before running out the reactions following this video in the page of the young woman.

The facts as they are in reality

The young woman in question is Freida Solomun. It is part of fans historical of Celine Dion and love the songs of this last. She grew up to the rhythm of the piercing vocals of the artist that she considers as her role model. What could be more perfect than to meet her model out of a hotel ?

Celine Dion always gives respect to his fans and admirers. It would not have failed to meet this young woman of joy. The young fan decided to seize this opportunity to pay tribute to Celine Dion by singing him one of his songs (Surrender). The driver decided to leave before the end of the interpretation. Celine Dion asked him to wait. She has listened to the entirety of the interpretation that he was his fan. The original video and full watch Celine Dion blown away by the majestic voice of the fan. She was commended for this performance in him for the hand. Then, she at length to a standing ovation before leaving his driver to start the car back on the road. You can even see an exchange of words and sentence full of respect and admiration between Celine Dion and Freida Solomon. The Fan has not failed to point out to Celine Dion this what accounted for it. She is very lucky to have listened to her songs and she is a source of inspiration for it. It is as well that the Fan will eventually share the video of her unlikely encounter with his idol.

The reactions of admiration and respect around the video.

The original version of the video is widely appreciated by the followers of the young woman who issue reviews various :

On the courage of Celine Dion in spite of the presence of the COVID-19

This reaction is instructive in this sense : “In crisis around the coronavirus, the generosity of Celine Dion drove to checker to bare hands with Freida “.

It concerns this sentence, the singer has addressed to his fan : “be blessed and thank you so much “. This has elicited the respect and consideration of the fans compared to Celine Dion.

On the respect it deserves

Several reviews of the fans go in this direction. ” It is for that I have great respect for Celine Dion, a legend, an icon and a voice of gold accessible and nice “ or even” Celine Dion is a queen of it is what looks like the class “.