Celine Dion offers of gifts to his fans for the 25th anniversary of the album “them”

Of them at 25 years old ! Past the shock of the passing of time, this anniversary is an opportunity to immerse themselves in one of the most popular albums of Celine Dion. Fifteenth album from the Quebec, Of them, written and directed by the great Jean-Jacques Goldman is released on march 28, 1995. It is still to this day the French album the most sold in the history music.

12 songs and all of the tubes. I’ll go where you go (duet with Jean-Jacques Goldman and inescapable karaoke), I waited, Praying pagan and especially For you to love me still are in this album. The team of Céline Dion therefore prepared some content to celebrate this anniversary. A version restored clip cult For you to love me again and especially recordings with videos of his concert Live in Paris 1995 available online for the first time. What put the light in you until the end of the confinement.

Celine Dion – I don’t know (Live in Paris 1995)

Date : 03/04/2020



Celine Dion has asked her fans to take care of them and to comply with containment measures against the coronavirus. “I’m at home with my family and we take the necessary precautions to stay healthy and safe. My thoughts and prayers are with all those who have lost loved ones, those who are sick and all those who are affected by this dramatic situation. I wish you strength and courage and I hope that positive news will bring our lives to normal very soon”, she wrote in a message posted on his social networks.

