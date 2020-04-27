Celine Dion-old girl, the adorable snapshot shared for 52 years

On the occasion of the 52-year-old Celine Dion, celebrated on Monday, the team of the singer wowing the fans by posting a picture of her child.

Celine Dion has not really changed… the proof is in The picture. Monday, march 30, 2020, the star of the quebec song is celebrating its 52nd anniversary. The opportunity for its team to post on social networks a snapshot unreleased of her child.

On the photo in question, the interpreter of “Courage” must be barely six-year-old. It is a portrait of a class of individual : the young Céline wears a cup fimbriated, a shy smile and wears a garment with tiles. “Happy birthday Celine ! Health, love and happiness ! – Team Céline. Happy Birthday, Celine ! Wishing you health, love and happiness ! – Team Celine”, wrote his staff in the two languages. Publications on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, which have attracted a wave of messages of sympathy and admiration from fans around the world.

Happy birthday Celine dion! Health, love and happiness ! ❤️ // Happy Birthday, Celine! Wishing you health, love and happiness! ❤️ – Team Céline pic.twitter.com/EZye37IrOO — Celine Dion (@celinedion) March 30, 2020

Confined for two weeks with his children at his home, Celine Dion is one of those many artists who have been forced to suspend their concerts because of the spread of the coronavirus. His “Courage World” Tour is supposed to end in September next year in London. Dates of deferral, however, are expected in North America.

