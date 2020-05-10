Céline Dion : one wants her total look in denim, but in a less expensive !

A true fashion icon, Celine Dion does not stop to inspire us with her looks. If some of them are sometimes too eccentric for our daily life, the other on the contrary, are easily adaptable.

There has already been a few days, Celine Dion was posting on his account Instagram a photo of her, simply sitting on a suitcase. If the latter has raised nearly 159 000 likes, this is not for the lift, which is used as décor, but good for its look 100% denim. And believe us, it doesn’t take much effort to play it Celine Dion.

1. We focus on jean

The jean continues to be our super ally of everyday life. No matter what the season or the mood of the day, the denim is so comfortable it has become a basic which we cannot do without. In this look posted by Céline Dionwe like the whole jacket and trousers, with a detail of modern. If she has opted for the version logoone can very well choose a different detail to put in before, which will make the whole more contemporary stripe, bi-material… You can do it ! And for those who do not want to be burdened with two pieces, no problem : a simple combination john will make the deal perfectly.

2. Never without my sneakers

Celine Dion has it all figured out, and put it also on it’s all about comfort. This is why, she does not hesitate to unsheathe a super pair of white sneakers. Hers are signed Stella McCartneybut there are similar in other brands, much more accessible ! You just need for example to find a pair of sneakers platform to take as much height as the singer.

3. Not to mention the detail shock

Celine Dion knows how to dress in outfits as cool as comfortable, but it has not overlooked its status as aicon mode. This is why she focuses on the detail of ” shock “ of her outfit : her hand bag. From the French house Chanelwe especially like its side fluffy. Such a plush, it will be as convenient as cocooning.

See our selection shopping for you the play 100% Celine Dion !

>>> We know the coat fetish of influenceuses for the winter !

>>> Jenifer : you want her blouse Zara for less than 30 euros !

>>> VIDEO The true/false on how best to sell his clothes on the sites of second-hand

Find us on Instagram : @voici_style