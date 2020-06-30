Celine Dion opens up in the encounter that changed his life

Celine Dion it will be presented in the new documentary David Foster: Off The Record in Netflix!

The singer has agreed to participate in this feature film dedicated to the career of the famous producer. If the name of David Foster don’t say anything, I know that it is he who produced the first English album of the beautiful Québec, Unisonin 1990!

Celine Dion and he have worked together for many years and has even won the Grammy award for Album of the year with Falling Into You in 1997!

TIMOTHY CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

It was, therefore, natural that the superstar to participate in David Foster: Off The Record to tell the story of how this company has changed her life.

Here is an excerpt from the documentary :

” See the premiere of the documentary on @DavidFoster David Foster: Off The Record on #Netlfix on the 1st of July! – Team Céline “

In summary, the singer explained that she was at a show in Quebec, a night where the sky was at its height, and that David Foster took the plane and drove miles to go to see her sing.

They met after the concert and this was the beginning of a great complicity professional!

Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

For his part, the producer says that the first time you have heard Celine Dion sing, it was as the outcome of intense a movie great.

The documentary will be presented in the international of the morning, the first day of July of 2020, in Netflix!

