Celine Dion poses a final touch to “One World: Together At Home”

Celine Dion has put the final touch to a special broadcast in support of those fighting the pandemic of the COVID-19 tour in the simplicity and quiet of the remains of the stakeholders.

The singer of Charlemagne has performed “The Prayer” with Andrea Bocelli, and Lady Gaga. They were accompanied by the pianist Lang Lang.

Lady Gaga, who had organized the program, had launched “One World: Together At Home”, encouraging people affected by the pandemic of the COVID-19 to seek ways to smile despite the pain.

The show two-hour special presented on Saturday evening also underlined the contribution of health care workers and other people who are on the front line. It was the second part of a marathon eight hours in support of Global Citizen and the world Health Organization.

“I think hard about the health care workers who put their lives in danger for us,” said Lady Gaga, who sang a version of Nat King Cole song “Smile”.