Céline Dion postpones concerts

Like many other artists, Celine Dion has postponed a series of concerts which were to be held in the coming weeks. All of his performances scheduled in the United States and Canada between march 24 and April 27, are affected.



Alexandre Vigneault

The Press

His five concerts planned in California (San Diego, Los Angeles, Sacramento, Oakland and San Francisco) are part of the postponed events.

The portion of its tour of Western canada-British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba – is also part of the segment turned the dates of which will be displaced.

> Please visit the website of Celine Dion : https://www.celinedion.com/fr/accueil/