Celine Dion postpones her concerts French

Bad news for all fans of Celine Dion. His concerts French, in the context of the Courage-World Tour ” is postponed. Because of the pandemic of the Covid-19, the star found herself constrained to revise later a large part of his european tour. While the kick sends on the continent was to be launched on the 21st of may in Prague, Celine Dion then had to pass through Antwerp, Amsterdam, Munich, London or Copenhagen and Paris. From 26 June to 4 July, the singer had to deliver a series of six exceptional concerts in the Defence Arena in Nanterre. For the moment, 28 dates have been postponed announces a press release, without specifying the date of the new representation, because the decision will be made ” when it is prudent and approved to go ahead with such events in each of the cities affected “.

Despite this bad news, Celine Dion address a little message of comfort to his fans. “I look forward to the day where we will again share the joy of singing-and-dancing together (…) For the time being, the health, safety and security are absolute priorities for everyone “. The diva expresses also are impatient with the idea of finding his audience and said to have ” very quickly come back on stage and be with you all again “. As a reminder, the people who have already purchased tickets for the concerts of Celine Dion’s “are encouraged to keep their tickets,” according to the press release.