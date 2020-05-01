Celine Dion postpones her concerts in France

The cancellations poured in with the outbreak of Covid-19. This time, it was the turn of Celine Dion to take a difficult decision because of the containment measures.

The concerts of Céline Dion at Paris cancelled

It is in a press release that we learned of the cancellation of the european tour of Celine Dion. It is written : “It is with great regret that Celine Dion postpones the first few months of shows in Europe of the world tour Courage that was to begin in Prague on may 21, 2020. 28 shows in 19 cities until July 25, 2020 are repelled with the intention to announce a maximum of dates reported as soon as possible, when it will be prudent and approved to go ahead with such events in each of the cities affected.”

This is a total of seven dates in France, which will be carried forward. The concerts of Celine Dion in the Defence Arena the 26, 27, 30 June and 1, 3 and 4 July are therefore cancelled. His participation at the Vieilles Charrues 16 July is also cancelled because the festival will not finally take place.



The organizers of the tour, encourage the ticket holders to retain them until new concert dates to be announced.

The message of support Celine Dion

The singer was keen to share a message of support to caregivers and to all those who are affected directly or indirectly by the epidemic of Coronavirus : “My thoughts and prayers are with all those who have lost loved ones and who are the hardest hit by this devastating pandemic caused by the coronavirus. I know that everyone is trying to adapt as well as they could in these difficult circumstances, not knowing when things will return to normal. Eventually, we will go through… sooner than later, hopefully.”

She concludes : “I have so much admiration for health professionals, first responders and all those brave people who are doing everything possible to take care of us and provide for our needs in these hard times. I look forward to the day when we can still share our joy of singing and dancing. For the moment, the health, safety and security are the top priority of every… but know that I cannot wait to come back on stage and be with you again”.

It must now be patient and wait for the announcement of new concert dates.