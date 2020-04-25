Céline Dion postpones its european tour, Paleo yet…

Céline Dion postpones sine die “the first months of his european tour”, from may 21 to 25 July. It may reserve its decision for las suite, “not knowing when things will return to normal” because of the pandemic of sars Coronavirus.

In plain language this means that the upcoming concert at Paléo on July 20, is theoretically postponed, without précisionsur the place and the date. “We are still working actively to bring this concert to take place in the summer of 2021,” says Michèle Müller, press officer of the festival. But nothing is recognised, therefore.

This report represents 28 concerts in 19 european cities in the “Courage world” tour. His entourage has been working to “reprogramming”, with the aim of to announce that “as many dates as possible, to the extent that security conditions allow us to organize events in each of the cities,” according to a press release sent to the press.

The world tour – 52 shows sold out until then before the parenthesis had begun in September in Quebec city, before bottoming out in march because of the sars coronavirus.

In France, Céline Dion had six dates in Paris between 26 June and 4 July. It also had to occur in mid-July at the festival des Vieilles Charrues, Brittany (west), which has, however, thrown in the towel because of the health crisis. The entourage star encourages “the audience to keep the concert tickets until the announcement of the new dates”.