Céline Dion postpones its european tour

Céline Dion postpones sine die “the first months of his european tour”, from may 21 to 25 July, “not knowing when things will return to normal” because of the pandemic of sars coronavirus.
This report represents 28 concerts in 19 european cities in the “Courage world” tour. His entourage has been working to “reprogramming”, with the aim of to announce that “as many dates as possible, to the extent that security conditions allow us to organize events in each of the cities,” according to a press release sent to the press.
The world tour – 52 shows sold out until then before the parenthesis had begun in September in Quebec city, before bottoming out in march because of the sars coronavirus. If Celine Dion had not yet planned to date in Luxembourg, it had to happen for the 28 and 30 may in Antwerp, on the 21st of June in Cologne or Paris, six times from 26 June to 4 July.
I look forward to the days when we can once again share the joys of singing and dancing together. http:// I look forward to the day when we can still share our joy of singing and dancing. – Céline xx#CourageWorldTourpic.twitter.com/qtZAyropVO– Celine Dion (@celinedion) April 24, 2020
“We shall overcome this test”
Celine Dion, in a press release, address his “thoughts” and “prayers” to “all those who have lost loved ones and who suffer so much during this devastating pandemic”. “I know that the entire world is struggling to adapt to these difficult circumstances, not knowing when things will return to normal. In the end, we will overcome this ordeal… hopefully sooner rather than later,” says the singer.
The interpreter of “For you to love me again” then says its “admiration for health professionals, first responders, and all those courageous people who are doing everything possible to take care of us and provide for our needs during these difficult moments.” The entourage star encourages “the audience to keep the concert tickets until the announcement of the new dates”.
(The essential/afp)
