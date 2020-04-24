Céline Dion postpones the start of its european tour | The thread of the regions | News | The Nouvelliste

Ce report represents 28 concerts in 19 european cities in the Courage World Tour. His entourage has been working to “reprogramming”, with the aim of to announce that “as many dates as possible, to the extent that security conditions allow us to organize events in each of the cities,” according to a press release sent to the press.

The world tour — 52 shows sold out until then before the parenthesis had begun in September in Quebec city, before bottoming out in march because of the sars coronavirus.

In France, Céline Dion had six dates in Paris between 26 June and 4 July. It also had to occur in mid-July at the festival des Vieilles Charrues, Brittany (west), which has, however, thrown in the towel because of the health crisis.

Celine Dion, in a press release, address his “thoughts” and “prayers” to “all those who have lost loved ones and who suffer so much during this devastating pandemic”.

“I know that the entire world is struggling to adapt to these difficult circumstances, not knowing when things will return to normal. In the end, we will overcome this ordeal… hopefully sooner rather than later,” says the singer.

The interpreter For you to love me still then says his “admiration for health professionals, first responders, and all those courageous people who are doing everything possible to take care of us and provide for our needs during these difficult moments.”

The entourage star encourages “the audience to keep the concert tickets until the announcement of the new dates”.