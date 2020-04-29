Celine Dion pulls out the rabbit ears and the plaid dress for a look Easter explosive ! : Femme Actuelle Le MAG

Stylish at all times ! Whether to go on stage or to walk in front of the paparazzi, Celine Dion pays particular attention to her looks of the day. Sometimes jogging fluo yellow Balenciaga, sometimes in dress XXL floral signed Oscar de la Renta, the singer 52-year-old has held as soon as the tubes to keep his crown personality the most stylish.

As a way out of its chrysalis, the interpreter of For you to love me still has undertaken a stylistic evolution as well surprising that sharp. In a total look in jeans or in a dress retro, the quebec diva don’t miss an opportunity to bring a note of originality to each of his outfits. Even confined to her home, his famous style that knows no slackening.

For Easter Sunday, Celine Dion has confirmed its status as a fashionista completely off the wall. For the traditional egg hunt, the mother of René-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy, has once more been a proof of the extravagance in the accessories aisle. Wearing a dress way plaid, the show woman wanted to stay in the theme of the easter feasts, opting for a headband with rabbit ears.

Celine Dion in Easter bunny looké !

Bridget Jones had better watch out ! It’s not the most fun singles london who wear the rabbit ears like nobody else. As a spin-off in childhood, Celine Dion has found the perfect accessory to go in search of chocolates hidden in his huge garden. Hair pulled back, the canadian artist has released his most beautiful rabbit ears in the absence of the very chic headband in velvet-smooth to the spirit of neo-bourgeois. An accessory to a hairstyle which contrasted slightly with her dress midi plaid. A dress marked at the waist by a belt to tie, which drew its silhouette slender.

However, this is not the headband rabbit who surprises us the most. A true lover of shoes, Céline Dion owns more than 10.000 pairs. Thigh-high boots with stiletto, stilettos, stilettos Phoenix, no fashion faux pas is noted among his incredible collection. But to be comfortable for the duration of this egg hunt, the fashionista in quebec did not want to take to the pitch. The girlfriend of Pepe Munoz left his heels, staggering to the closet for a pair of flip-flops ! Yes, you understood well : flip-flops ! A pair of khaki that was reminiscent of the color of the tiles of her dress.

A casual look and just as crazy who has not failed to respond to its 4.3 million subscribers. “Beauty”, “Oh too cute, my queen”, “Adorable,”comments always so flattering that come in get lost among a rain of hearts. No matter what she wears, Celine Dion unanimous !

