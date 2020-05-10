Céline Dion recorded a new recovery

Celine Dion has recorded a new recovery. The quebec diva offers a re-reading of Wicked Game, Chris Isaak, on Spotify.

The platform of music streaming has put the piece online on Wednesday.

Celine Dion recorded the title at the Electric Lady Studios in New York city. Chris Isaak has participated in the process by adding his vocal harmonies. The author-composer-interpreter of the us, has launched the walk in 1990.

Celine Dion is also offering a new version ofImperfectionsthe first extract Courageher most recent English album, released last November. We are talking about a minimalist version in which the voice of the interpreter makes the front of the stage.

These pieces have appeared on the tab Spotify Singles, which includes EP exclusive on which an artist revampe an old success and takes the song to another.

The offering of Celine Dion was very well received. According to the magazine Rolling Stonehis version of Wicked Game “captures the spirit of sensuous of the original”. “His intonations, in the first verse, slightly improvised, but she managed to deliver one of the most subtle – and beautiful – vocal performances of his entire career,” says the journalist.

As “Fred Astaire”

In a press release, Celine Dion stated that she had chosen Wicked Game because it is one of his favorite songs, to “several, several, several reasons.”

“I also like the music video in black and white, shows Chris Isaak and Helena Christensen on the beach, added the star. I wanted to keep the original version, that I still find it perfect in all points.”

For his part, Chris Isaak seems to be happy with the result. “Finally! When I heard Celine sing, there was a big smile on my face. It’s just fun to hear him sing… It was often said that Fred Astaire gave the impression that dance, it was easy… Céline gives the impression that you can sing, this is easy.”