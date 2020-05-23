Celine Dion restrained by René Angélil ? She yielded to his demands

Speaking of metamorphosis in relation to Celine Dion seems to be an understatement, as the singer seems to have had two lives : first, with René Angelil, pygmalion and mentor omnipotent of a young talented artist, subject, and admiration (the man who would become the man of her life, with the right of way as we know it) ; and then, a second, since the death of this gray eminence occurring in 2016, which has seen Celine Dion is emancipated and radically change image to become the star strong and liberated as it is today.

Thus, for almost four years and the death of its discoverer, producer and husband, the French canadian star has redesigned all alone, was rebuilt in the depths, and turned into his privacy back today literally transformed, as recorded in the journal The Parisian in a podcast that is dedicated to him. The one that has sold 240 million records and whose personal fortune is estimated to be about 500 million dollars has indeed been the subject of a story by Emmanuel Marolle, and Eric Bureau, who have decided to tell about this transformation and its origins.

“When René and Céline meet, it is 12 years old”begins Eric’s Office. The young singer become super appreciative of the one who is already one of the largest music producers in Canada. On his side, René is fascinated by this girl with the incredible voice, a true the “gift of God”. Sensing the huge potential of this young teenager, “René is going to shape it, to build his image”continues the journalist. “She was not a physically easy, it has a teething complicated. After a few cosmetic operations, with its agreement, it will produce a smile and a picture.” And throw it in the big bath. Now, from there, “René, for Celine, that’s all.” And it will continue to have a total “right of way” on it, to the point of him dictate his actions, because he understood very early that it was essential to “working on the marketing and the image for it to become a superstar”.

“It was adapted to the proposals of Rene”

It is thus that the relooke completely, which requires them to take English lessons (yet quebec and basking in this double culture, she was fluent in the language of Shakespeare) to be able to tackle the american market. He decides, she is listening to. Very quickly, its place is omnipotent, and the personal aspect spills over into their professional activities. René becomes the first man in every sense of the word, and they “formalize” their love on the evening of the victory of Céline at the Eurovision contest in 1988.

The result is a book of road filled with success and conducted a master hand by the pygmalion : “It was Rene who said to him : are you going to do an album in English, and then, you’re going to make an album with Goldman, then, you’re going to do another one with Plamondon. It was he who insisted that she sings the title of the movie Titanic.” Celine Dion would have it bent to the demands of her husband and producer, without letting him speak his own fiber art, and her own desires ? “I do not say that it was running”adds Eric Bureau, “she was involved and there were discussions, but it was adapted most of the time to the proposals of René, to his show-biz to the former.“ When we see where her career after thirty years of triumphs, who can complain ?

But today, Celine has done his grieving and has decided to changeto take their own decisions. Since the death of René, she needed to be freed, it was this development, it was necessary that she look back. Despite his recent voice problems, she came back more popular than ever with Couragehis latest album released on the 15th November (for the first clip in which she appeared nude and without make-up). A 51-year-old “she is separated from the producer, René was appointed to resume his or her estate. The beginning of a change, it was there that she decided to take things in hand and manage it all. She needed to be freed. She needed to enroll in this new generation.” Mission accomplished.

