Celine Dion reveals her favorite songs to dance to this summer!

Celine Dion celebrate the arrival of summer with style!
The popular singer, who has a special relationship with the community and with LGBTQ since the beginning of her career, said today the Month of Pride with their favorite songs.
For our greater happiness, the tubes, the favorites of the quebec diva meet in a single list on the different platforms of online download. What a great idea!
Among the songs in the list of the star, we find success Madonna, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Dua Lipa, Dolly Parton, Dear and Jennifer Lopez!
Madonna Material Girl
Britney Spears – Toxic
Christina Aguilera – Dirrty
Dua Lipa – don’t Start Now
Dolly Parton – 9 to 5
Cher – Strong Enough
Jennifer Lopez – Love Don t Cost a Thing
We love all the hits! Take a look now to the complete list of songs for Celine Dion.
Recall that the star has just announced a bad news to their fans… take a look at what is here.
You may also like :
- 13 Of THEM: CELINE DION TRIBUTE TO the WOMEN BEHIND The ALBUM!
- CELINE DION broke out IN the STUDIO DURING The RECORDING OF THEIR ALBUM, COURAGE!
- CÉLINE DION RELEASES HER FROM HER CRAZY BEHIND THE SCENES OF THE MET GALA!
- CELINE DION REACTS WITH a LOT Of EMOTIONS IN the DEATH OF RENÉE CLAUDE
- CÉLINE DION HAS 6 DIFFERENT LOOKS IN 48 HOURS IN NEW YORK
- CELINE DION Has been involved WITH THE SICK CHILDREN