Celine Dion reveals her favorite songs to dance to this summer!

Celine Dion celebrate the arrival of summer with style!

The popular singer, who has a special relationship with the community and with LGBTQ since the beginning of her career, said today the Month of Pride with their favorite songs.

For our greater happiness, the tubes, the favorites of the quebec diva meet in a single list on the different platforms of online download. What a great idea!

Among the songs in the list of the star, we find success Madonna, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Dua Lipa, Dolly Parton, Dear and Jennifer Lopez!

Madonna Material Girl



Britney Spears – Toxic



Christina Aguilera – Dirrty



Dua Lipa – don’t Start Now



Dolly Parton – 9 to 5



Cher – Strong Enough



Jennifer Lopez – Love Don t Cost a Thing

We love all the hits! Take a look now to the complete list of songs for Celine Dion.

