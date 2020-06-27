Celine Dion reveals her “playlist” of June!

What are the favorite songs of Celine Dion? The quebec singer has unveiled his the reading list in the framework of LGBT Pride+.

A music icon of the LGBTQ+, Celine Dion has paid tribute to the fans and presenting the songs that she loves.

The least that can be said is that Celine Dion has musical tastes very varied. In his “playlist“we find songs in French and Englishbut they all have one thing in common, they are the dance.

Entitled “Celine Dion Pride 2020“the reading list is walking in six decades. There are music legends (Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross) tothe last artists in the beginning of his career (Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Jain).

The list published in Spotify and YouTube it could easily accompany your déconfinement on the edge of the pool, she is so joyful.

Celine Dion shows its colors with a couple of artists that have the privilege to meet more than once in your list. This is the case, among others Whitney Houston (I Wanna Dance With Somebody,Greater Love), Madonna (Vogue,Material Girl), The queen (I Want To Break Free,Somebody To Love), George Michael (The faith,Freedom) or Mylène Farmer (Disenchanted, No offence).

In addition to Mylène Farmer, la francophonie is represented by Stromae (So the dance), Serge Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin (I love you, me neither) or Angela (Yes or no).

A single quebec artist selected by Celine Dion, is Pierre Kwenders (Sexus Plexus Nexus) a native of the democratic Republic of the Congo, who sees his music radiate beyond our borders.