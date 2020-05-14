Celine Dion reveals the underside of “Courage” in a documentary

In full world tour to present his new album “Courage”, Celine Dion offers to his fans a beautiful gift to start the new year by 2020. The canadian star reveals “Behind Celine Dion’s Courage”. Released exclusively on Apple’s Music, this mini-documentary is a making-of on the design of the album.

What will we discover in this making-of ?

In the trailer posted on Youtube, Céline Dion returns to the genesis of his new project: “I’ve gone through difficult times.This album has allowed me to find myself. Sometimes there is not enough brave, to others we discover that we are even more courageous than we thought “. The star obviously, the death of her husband and manager René Angelil and how it took it is rediscovered as a mother and artist. “In the film intimate, the superstar looks back on her experience and how the writing of Courage – his first album in English since the death of Rene Angelil – has helped him to heal,” explains a press release.